Ohenewaa talks about her love for Sugar Banana on new song

Ghanaian afro-fusion sensation, Ohenewaa is out with another banging single that she has titled, ‘Sugar Banana’.

‘Sugar Banana’ is a groovy rhythm that see Ohenewaa sing with a free and soothing voice while educating and giving guidelines on how lovers should not give up on love easily during hardships.

Just like her other hit song ‘Shut Up’, Ohenewaa depicts such distinctive songwriting skills as a complement to her singing prowess.

Ohenewaa deserves all the accolades as she keeps staggering numbers on the audio of ‘Sugar Banana’, a feat that is not achieved, usually by the many established artistes in Ghana.

Signed unto Lifeline Records GH, Ohenewaa hopes to establish her personality in the minds of music lovers and cement her place as one of the best Afro-Fusion artists.

THANK YOU for constantly reading stories on Ghana Music. Kindly like, follow, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates! Do you have content that you want featured on Ghana Music? Reach out to us via Email at info@ghanamusic.com or on WhatsApp on 055 979 9767.