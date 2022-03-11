fbpx
Kuami Eugene debuts on Tim Westwood; dragged by Kwadwo Sheldon for rapping!

Should he just stay in his lane as a singer?

Kuami Eugene debuts on Tim Westwood; dragged by Kwadwo Sheldon for rapping!
Kuami Eugene debuts on Tim Westwood; dragged by Kwadwo Sheldon for rapping!

Kuami Eugene recently made an appearance on Tim Westwood TV in London shortly after his show at the O2 at the Indigo with his label mate, KiDi.

Ghanaian content creator and entertainment enthusiast, Kwadwo Sheldon has described Kuami Eugene’s rap freestyle on Tim Westwood TV as a terrible one.

The contemporary Highlife singer changed his style to rap as he entertains his fans with some dope bars on the show.

Kuami Eugene is known to be both a singer and a rapper but it seems this particular freestyle did not go so well with his fans.

Well, according to Kwadwo Sheldon, Kuami Eugene’s rap freestyle was a terrible one after watching the freestyle session on social media.

He wrote; I just finished watching Kuami Eugene’s Freestyle on Tim Westwood. The rap part was terrible! Jesus Christ! What’s this?

