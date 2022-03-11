fbpx
Top Stories

Bisa Kdei & KiDi will give you butterflies in your belly on new joint; Loving You

It's two of Ghana's darling boys one one love song!

Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 2 hours ago
Bisa Kdei & KiDi will give you butterflies in your belly on new joint; Loving You
Photo Credit: Bisa Kdei

We just got served with another song that the world is definitely going to get addicted to. Another huge collaboration between Bisa Kdei and Kidi titled Loving You.

The song, Loving You is a masterpiece that we can’t love less. Everything about this song speaks so well to the heart and of course what do we expect, this is a Bisa Kdei and Kidi joint

The lyrics are the perfect words we need to spice up our love life, and with a perfect instrumentation by Itz CJ, Kidi gave the song that priceless “Touch” and made this joint a complete one.

Loving You is definitely going to be a jam for centuries. Video directed by Xbillz Ebenezer, enjoy the visuals.

THANK YOU for constantly reading stories on Ghana Music. Kindly like, follow, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates! Do you have content that you want featured on Ghana Music? Reach out to us via Email at info@ghanamusic.com or on WhatsApp on 055 979 9767.

Tags
Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 2 hours ago
Show More
Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Singer, Songwriter, scriptwriter, blogger, lover of the creative arts, brands and communications expert.

Related Articles

Darkovibes & Stonebwoy bring the Ghana flavour to Davido's O2 arena concert; audience sing their songs word for word!

Darkovibes & Stonebwoy bring the Ghana flavour to Davido’s O2 arena concert; audience sing their songs word for word!

3 days ago
A true King! Sarkodie ensured Ghana music ruled in London over the weekend!

A true King! Sarkodie ensured Ghana music ruled in London over the weekend!

3 days ago
Sugarcane by Camidoh feat. Phantom

2022 Week 9: Top 20 Ghana Music Video Countdown

5 days ago

Apple Music celebrates Ghanaian Independence Day with month-long Trotro Vibes campaign

5 days ago

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker