Bisa Kdei & KiDi will give you butterflies in your belly on new joint; Loving You

We just got served with another song that the world is definitely going to get addicted to. Another huge collaboration between Bisa Kdei and Kidi titled Loving You.

The song, Loving You is a masterpiece that we can’t love less. Everything about this song speaks so well to the heart and of course what do we expect, this is a Bisa Kdei and Kidi joint

The lyrics are the perfect words we need to spice up our love life, and with a perfect instrumentation by Itz CJ, Kidi gave the song that priceless “Touch” and made this joint a complete one.

Loving You is definitely going to be a jam for centuries. Video directed by Xbillz Ebenezer, enjoy the visuals.

THANK YOU for constantly reading stories on Ghana Music. Kindly like, follow, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates! Do you have content that you want featured on Ghana Music? Reach out to us via Email at info@ghanamusic.com or on WhatsApp on 055 979 9767.