Johnny Haick offers a life hack for hardships on debut ‘God of Providence’ audiovisual!

Don’t let his delivery or name on his debut single, God of Providence, fool you, Johnny Haick is a full blooded Ghanaian with a global appeal.

Godsent as he’s affectionately called, is indeed sent by God in these times to usher in His unadulterated word unto all and sundry with a unique anointing, musical finesse and vocal dexterity.

In commenting on his release, the renowned music director revealed that God Of Providence is his lifelong revelation of God, of his many journeys with the Creator.

Johnny Haick is the official music director for gospel reggae mogul Akesse Brempong and The Makers House Chapel.

Among artistes in Ghana, Johnny Haick has shared stages with Akesse Brempong, Joe Mettle, Nieilla, Diana Hamilton, Jojo Arhin, Kofi Owusu Peprah, Efe Grace, MOGMusic, Eric Jeshurun, and a host of others.

“God of Providence” is currently available across all digital streaming platforms and online music stores. Kindly get interactive across his socials:

Twitter – @HaickJohnny Instagram – @Johnny_Haick Facebook – Johnny Haick

