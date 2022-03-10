I have 16 children in abroad & Ghana with 5 women – Highlife Legend, KK Kabobo

Ace Ghanaian Highlife act, KK Kabobo has revealed why he had 16 children with five different women when he was in his youth.

He claimed that because he was a more responsible young man than many of his friends at the time, giving birth to all of these children would be quite judicious since he could take care of them.

During his discussion with Abeiku Santana on Okay FM’s drivetime broadcast, he further mentioned that while many people will think he gave birth to many children, most of his colleagues during their time had had more.

When Abeiku questioned whether it was okay for a ‘Freelance Pastor’ as he claimed to have about 16 children, he answered that he has created a ministry that involves all his family and to his advantage, he has a team that unanimously serves God.

