Nautyca pays a surprise visit & makes a donation to his Alma Mata!

As part of his Corporate Social Responsibility, Tema-based singer and songwriter Jeffery Kofi Gordor, better known in the showbiz sphere as Nautyca has made an accurate and illuminating move.

He has donated a whopping GHS 5k plus, a wealth of customized exercise books with his image boldly printed on it, amongst other items to his Alma Mata – Deks Educational Institute located in Tema during the early hours of Tuesday 8/3/2022.

He felt the need to pay the visit and most importantly make the donation based on the huge impact the school has had on shaping his life and career path as an individual.

He seized the moment to extend his sincerest gratitude to the school authorities for lighting up the touch of his creativity, self-confidence and also creating the environment for sustainable self-development.

He recalled how active he was in both sporting and entertainment activities while addressing the students.

For this reason, he planted a seed of hope in the mind of every student by using himself as a case study for them to believe in their dreams, explore their creative strength, and most importantly, heeding to the advice of their teachers as well as their parents to secure a better future for themselves.

He again encouraged them not to hesitate to always call for help from teachers and ask questions when the need be.

Such an affectionate and heart-warming gesture from the Nautyca is an admirable and accomplished step in the right direction to throw more emphasis on the importance of encouragement and being a pillar of hope.

