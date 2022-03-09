Black Sherif hasn’t signed his life away & is still with his management, next single to address all issues – Road Boys Association (RBA)

The management of the Ghanaian Hiplife singer, Black Sherif has officially released a statement about the ongoing fracas regarding him signing a new deal with Empire Entertainment.

The singer was earlier rumored to have ditched his Road Boys Association (RBA) management to sign another deal with Empire Entertainment. The news generated a lot of mixed reactions as many chastised the singer for his actions.

The young talent was reported to have abandoned a mansion give to him by his manager as well as a Benz car including 100 pieces of sneakers. Many concluded that the singer has demonstrated ungratefulness towards his management after gaining fame.

Well, reports from his management indicates that the “Second Sermon” crooner is still under his management and has not parted ways with them as speculated on social media.

An official statement released by the management suggested that the management aims at managing the singer and growing his music brand beyond the shores of Ghana.

The statement also revealed that the management also aims at expanding the singer’s fanbase, protecting his intellectual properties and also claiming ownership of the singer’s masters.

It further stated that the deal between Black Sherif and Empire Entertainment only aims at growing the artiste’s music brand, adding that Black Sherif has gone through all the necessary reviews and terms before signing the deal.

Read the statement below:

