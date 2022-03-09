fbpx
Top Stories

Ameno Amapiano hitmaker, Nektunez signs with Sony Music!

Next level moves!

Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 5 hours ago
Ameno Amapiano hitmaker, Nektunez signs with Sony Music!
Photo Credit: Nektunez

The Atlanta based Ghanaian hitmaker, Nektunez, has signed a long term deal with Sony Music & B1 recordings after the immense success of his record “Ameno Amapiano remix”.

With the insurgence of African music and it’s pop culture, this partnership will further facilitate the proliferation and  blend of African sounds into western pop culture and beyond.

“We are very proud and very excited to have agreed on a long term working relationship with Ghanaian born and US-based   producer artist

NEKTUNEZ!                                                         

His infections productions combine Afrobeats with modern electronic elements, which make his music attractive to a global audience.

We are looking forward to breaking the first African born producer artist on a global level.” said Wolfgang Boss, Executive President of A&R, Sony

Music                                                                   

“It’s always been a dream of mine to be associated with Sony and even better working  with someone in Wolfgang, who worked with one of my musical idols, Kygo, on many of his releases.

Looking forward to an exciting journey sharing my gift with the world.” said Nektunez

For more updates on new tracks,  artist and upcoming events follow Nektunez below:                         

                                          TWITTER | INSTAGRAM | FACEBOOK |YOUTUBE

THANK YOU for constantly reading stories on Ghana Music. Kindly like, follow, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates! Do you have content that you want featured on Ghana Music? Reach out to us via Email at info@ghanamusic.com or on WhatsApp on 055 979 9767.

Tags
Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 5 hours ago
Show More
Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Singer, Songwriter, scriptwriter, blogger, lover of the creative arts, brands and communications expert.

Related Articles

King Promise announces European Tour dates & locations!

King Promise announces European Tour dates & locations!

5 days ago
Kuami Eugene & KiDi peak anticipation for London Indigo O2 arena gig with rehearsal videos!

Kuami Eugene & KiDi peak anticipation for London Indigo O2 arena gig with rehearsal videos!

5 days ago
I never had thoughts of committing suicide but asked questions about death - '6 Feet' hitmaker, Teephlow on fighting depression

I never had thoughts of committing suicide but asked questions about death – ‘6 Feet’ hitmaker, Teephlow on fighting depression

6 days ago
Ps Brian Amoateng books top Gospel stars for maiden National Youth All Night on March 18

Ps Brian Amoateng books top Gospel stars for maiden National Youth All Night on March 18

6 days ago

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker