Alexandrah set to release ‘Psalm 61’ single featured in ‘Happy Surprise’ movie on March 22!

Alexandra Aboagye, with the stage name Alexandrah; a composer, a music director with so much experience in music, and has worked with several musicians as well as music groups in Ghana and abroad is set to release her 4TH single titled” PSALM 61.”

Alexandrah is humbled to share this single with music lovers across the world. PSALM 61 is a song birthed from a place of fellowship with the HOLY SPIRIT.

The song is a prayer song which will aid believers during their moments of prayer and also give assurance that we have a God capable of listening to our plea and requests. The song also assures us about the goodness of God.

PSALM 61 produce by Denny sarp was one of the sound tracks for the movie “A happy surprise” which was premiered in January 2022, which featured Alexandrah as one of the main characters.

PSALM 61 will be available on all popular digital stores on 22nd March 2022.

Links to the stores will be available on all her social media handle.

