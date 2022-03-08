Nagyi to release new music with $pacely

Nagyi is back again this time teaming up with La Meme Gang’s very own $pacely to deliver another smash single “Ajei”.

Coming on the scene strong with the street anthem ‘WE MOVE’ which featured Kwame Yesu, followed up with his debut EP ‘Sleep When I’m Rich (SWIR)’ which had smash such as ‘Roley Gold’ which Nagyi a household name.

Set to drop on the 15th of April, 2022. Ajei was produced, mixed, and mastered by VT. An in-house engineer at the Candy Factory Studio.

Ajei Artwork

This is only one of many bangers to come from the camp of Nagyi and Ananse Live as a whole. Stay ready as Nagyi keeps serving the fans banger after banger as always expected.

Follow Nagyi on all social media platforms.

Instagram: @nagyi_cjp

Twitter: @nagyi_cjp

Facebook: Nagyiofficial

Youtube: https://youtube.com/user/ninegeez

