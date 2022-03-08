fbpx
Top Stories

Nagyi to release new music with $pacely

Photo of Ghana Music Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 1 hour ago
Nagyi to release new music with $pacely
Photo Credit: Nagyi

Nagyi is back again this time teaming up with La Meme Gang’s very own $pacely to deliver another smash single “Ajei”.

Coming on the scene strong with the street anthem ‘WE MOVE’ which featured Kwame Yesu, followed up with his debut EP ‘Sleep When I’m Rich (SWIR)’ which had smash such as ‘Roley Gold’ which Nagyi a household name.

Set to drop on the 15th of April, 2022. Ajei was produced, mixed, and mastered by VT. An in-house engineer at the Candy Factory Studio.

Nagyi to release new music with $pacely
Ajei Artwork

This is only one of many bangers to come from the camp of Nagyi and Ananse Live as a whole. Stay ready as Nagyi keeps serving the fans banger after banger as always expected.

Follow Nagyi on all social media platforms.
Instagram: @nagyi_cjp
Twitter: @nagyi_cjp
Facebook: Nagyiofficial
Youtube: https://youtube.com/user/ninegeez

THANK YOU for constantly reading stories on Ghana Music. Kindly like, follow, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates! Do you have content that you want featured on Ghana Music? Reach out to us via Email at info@ghanamusic.com or on WhatsApp on 055 979 9767.

Tags
Photo of Ghana Music Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 1 hour ago
Show More
Photo of Ghana Music

Ghana Music

Premiere online Mag for daily coverage of Latest Ghanaian music videos, news, reviews, biographies, interviews, photos & more! Download/stream new songs.

Related Articles

$pacely serves energetic visuals for latest Drill anthem; Roll Call

$pacely serves energetic visuals for latest Drill anthem; Roll Call

15th January 2021
Ajei! D-Black books Billboard chart topping OT Genasis & DopeNation for holiday banger

Ajei! D-Black books Billboard chart topping OT Genasis & DopeNation for holiday banger

21st December 2020
Ajei by D-Black feat. O.T. Genasis & DopeNation

Video Premiere: Ajei by D-Black feat. O.T. Genasis & DopeNation

18th December 2020
Roll Call: $pacely ends year with drill song

Roll Call: $pacely ends year with drill song

10th December 2020

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Check Also
Close

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker