Feli Nuna thrills fans at Junction 5

Singer Feli Nuna, an Off Da Ground signed-artiste, delivered an electrifying performance at Accra’s Junction 5 Lounge over the weekend.

The back-to-back hitmaker wowed the audience with her smash hit song “Anadwo” which she performed with the ARK Band.

Music producer Shawerz Ebiem was among those who was overjoyed with Feli Nuna’s performance.

Feli Nuna entertained fans more when she gave a very hot lap dance to a fan. The male fan who couldn’t get enough of the star singer kept staring at her backside as he enjoyed every bit of her performance.