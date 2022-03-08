fbpx
Top Stories

Feli Nuna thrills fans at Junction 5

Photo of Ghana Music Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 6 hours ago
Feli Nuna thrills fans at Junction 5
Photo Credit: Feli Nuna

Singer Feli Nuna, an Off Da Ground signed-artiste, delivered an electrifying performance at Accra’s Junction 5 Lounge over the weekend.

The back-to-back hitmaker wowed the audience with her smash hit song “Anadwo” which she performed with the ARK Band.

Music producer Shawerz Ebiem was among those who was overjoyed with Feli Nuna’s performance.

Feli Nuna entertained fans more when she gave a very hot lap dance to a fan. The male fan who couldn’t get enough of the star singer kept staring at her backside as he enjoyed every bit of her performance.

Tags
Photo of Ghana Music Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 6 hours ago
Show More
Photo of Ghana Music

Ghana Music

Premiere online Mag for daily coverage of Latest Ghanaian music videos, news, reviews, biographies, interviews, photos & more! Download/stream new songs.

Related Articles

Azumah Remix by Feli Nuna feat. Quamina MP

Video: Azumah Remix by Feli Nuna feat. Quamina MP

13th December 2019
No Size by Wan-O feat. Feli Nuna

Video: No Size by Wan-O feat. Feli Nuna

23rd August 2019
Azaa by Feli Nuna

Video: Azaa by Feli Nuna

21st August 2019
Feli Nuna to give 1k to winners of AzumahDanceChallenge!

Feli Nuna to give 1k to winners of Azumah Dance Challenge!

20th August 2019

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker