Efya stops artistes from dropping over 3yr old unreleased joints; finds her missing dog who had a GHS 3,537.50 ransom

Ace songstress, Janet Awindor, aka Efya has placed an injunction on verses she wrote for artistes that have surpassed a 3-year duration & is willing to pay a $500 reward for finding her missing pet.

According to her, she is definitely not the same person and singer she used to be three years ago, hence verses she recorded for any artiste three years ago should not be made public.

She claims to have changed lyrically, sonically and musically. She asked them to come for new verses from her so they can blow with their songs with the help of her new verses.

PS:..!! If I did a verse for u n it’s past 3 years .!! PLS DONT DROP THAT SONG ..!! I AM DEFINITELY NOT the same person ..musically.. sonically..lyrically .kraaaa ma sesa..so do the right thing .. n come for the better verse from the NOW ME …or u n heaven go clear the song 🐉🙏🏽 — EFYA (@EFYA_Nokturnal) March 7, 2022

She wrote; PS:..!! If I did a verse for u n it’s past 3 years .!! PLS DONT DROP THAT SONG ..!! I AM DEFINITELY NOT the same person ..musically.. sonically..lyrically .kraaaa ma sesa..so do the right thing .. n come for the better verse from the NOW ME …or u n heaven go clear the song.

Furthermore, following her announcement of a reward of $500 she would gift anyone with information about her missing dog, she has tweeted about finding it.

The artist who was devastated about the disappearance of her dog took to her Twitter page to share images of the dog with a missing tag as the headline.

According to the artist, the missing dog is just like family and does not joke with it. She disclosed that she will go any length to find the missing dog called “Money”. She promised to gift anyone who finds the dog $500 dollars.

Pls help me find my Dog..He’s Family .. I am soo devastated.. it’s been a week now.. pls Keep a look out ..!! HIS NAME IS MONEY .!🥺😭😔 .. PLS THIS IS NOT A DRILL..!! 😭🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/CKSneu4Mp3 — EFYA (@EFYA_Nokturnal) March 7, 2022

She tweeted, “Pls help me find my Dog. He’s Family .. I am soo devastated it’s been a week now.. pls Keep a lookout ..!! HIS NAME IS MONEY. . PLS, THIS IS NOT A DRILL..!!.”.

Social media users have expressed shock over the amount of money artist Efya is ready to splash just to find her dog who has been missing for a week.

THANK YOU for constantly reading stories on Ghana Music. Kindly like, follow, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates! Do you have content that you want featured on Ghana Music? Reach out to us via Email at info@ghanamusic.com or on WhatsApp on 055 979 9767.