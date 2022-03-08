A true King! Sarkodie ensured Ghana music ruled in London over the weekend!

Beneficiaries of Sarkodie’s benevolent actions to ensure Ghana Music dominates over the weekend in London were Kelvynboy, KiDi & Kuami Eugene.

Afrobeat singer Kelvyn Boy has appreciated rapper Sarkodie for showing him love and support by requesting that his hit song ‘Down Flat’ be played at a club in London hailing him over that.

It seems Ghanaian artists are beginning to understand the supporting your own campaign that most of them have been talking about as we saw how they all went through for KiDi and Kuami Eugene during their show in London and it was amazing.

Today, Sarkodie has spread the love to Kelvyn Boy by supporting his music and requesting that his hit song Down Flat be played at a club in London and we believe that alone is enough publicity to sell the young artists out there.

Kelvyn Boy upon noticing what Sarkodie did for him and his career took to Twitter to appreciate and hail him for the love and support shown him by requesting that his song be played at a club in London for everyone to know we have some amazing talents here.

The song Down Flat is a hit that everyone turns to love just after listening to it hence we believe the people at the club where Sarkodie requested the song might have loved it so much and some could even stream it over and over again.

screenshot below;

