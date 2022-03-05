Okito Sisi professes love on new song “Heymanora”

Afrobeat singer, Okito Sisi professes love to his love interest on new afrobeat song, “Heymanora”, produced by Ghanaian Producer, Kin Dee.

‘Heymanora’ is a love song with afrobeat melodies describing how men profess their love when they meet the right woman. It goes on to explain the fact that we always settle for good things after several failed attempts, be it search for love and affection, happiness or anything we seek.

The promising talented singer has been in the music scene for a while and has been consistent throughout the years. His sound is very diverse and breaks all creative boundaries and his songs explore different genres and ideas.

Okito Sisi is set to make a major impact in the music industry with this masterpiece. ‘Heymanora’ is now available for streaming and purchase on all digital music platforms.

Get interactive with Okito Sisi across his social media platforms;

Facebook: Okitosisi

Twitter & Instagram: Okitosisi

