Kuami Eugene & KiDi peak anticipation for London Indigo O2 arena gig with rehearsal videos!

Kuami Eugene and KiDi have been spotted in a rehearsal session goofing about as they prepare to Shutdown London’s Indigo 02 arena.

Kuami Eugene is jointly headlining the show with label mate KiDi and it promises to be a mega concert considering the several hit songs they have both churned out despite being relatively new in the music industry.

Both young artistes have enjoyed critical and commercial success with several chart-topping songs since they burst into the mainstream almost four years ago.

They are easily recognizable as the leaders of the new school taking Highlife and Afrobeat to a different dimension.

