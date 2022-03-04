King Promise announces European Tour dates & locations!

Gregory Nii Botey Newman aka King Promise, one of Ghana’s biggest music exports, will be embarking on a musical tour in Europe.

The Legacy Life Entertainment artiste will be touring some European countries from April 30th to May 29, 2022.

Making the grand announcement on his Twitter page, King Promise revealed that tickets for his show will be out on Sunday, 6th March 2022 and would entreat his fans to grab them as soon as they can.

The “Chop Life” crooner will be touring countries like Germany, Netherlands, France, United Kingdom, Denmark, Sweden, and Norway.

He wrote; I’m coming on tour to a city near you. Tickets go on sale on 6th March. Get yours fast! It’s about to be a movie #5Star

See the tweet below:

I’m coming on tour to a city near you. Tickets go on sale on 6th March. Get yours fast! It’s about to be a movie 🎥 💚 #5Star pic.twitter.com/BRmcJ38JxR — King Promise (@IamKingPromise) March 4, 2022

THANK YOU for constantly reading stories on Ghana Music. Kindly like, follow, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates! Do you have content that you want featured on Ghana Music? Reach out to us via Email at info@ghanamusic.com or on WhatsApp on 055 979 9767.