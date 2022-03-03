Twitter streets go ballistic on Fameye for being right in his own eyes after bullying a Legon student!

Fameye has got Twitter worked up for narrating his version of an incident that led to the seizing of a Legon Students’ iPhone 8.

A young man who identifies as Dave on Twitter has refuted the allegations Ghanaian artiste, Peter Famiyeh Bozah, popularly known as ‘Fameye,’ leveled against him on social media.

Fameye in a Twitter post on March 2, recalled an instance where he was ‘dressed down’ by the University of Ghana student because he [Fameye] almost run into a bus the student was on board.

The student, according to Fameye decided to film the incident. Unhappy about the decision, Fameye said he seized the phone and has refused to give it back to the owner. In a tweet, Fameye said he would only release the phone on the condition that the student apologises, unlocks the phone and deletes the footage.

Fameye has told you all his story its now time for me to tell mine. Lying to the whole world it was last year when everything happened on sunday 9th january at okponglo around 5pm https://t.co/pjSkcNPeWN — dave001 (@_dave001) March 3, 2022

With the world now classified as a global village, it didn’t take the said student more than 24 hours to counter Fameye’s claims.

The student in a chain post shared on March 3, on Twitter, called the ‘Nothing I get’ crooner’s narration of the incident, total buffoonery, adding that Fameye lied.

He said:

“Giving a vivid narration of the encounter, the high-life singer said he unintentionally drove recklessly along the Okponglo stretch, nearly resulting in a crash with a ‘trotro’ (commercial bus).

“Fameye has told you all his story it’s now time for me to tell mine. Lying to the whole world it was last year when everything happened on Sunday 9th January at Okponglo around 5 pm,” the student said.

“I was heading to Legon campus with my friend to pick up something when this black Toyota Camry with a DV plate just cross our trotro on the Shiashie highway… I died for the first 3 seconds because the driver had to hit full brakes and we all flew from our seats.”

“The driver of the Camry started switching lanes running away after what he did, my first thought was that was a Legon student driving cos reckless was an understatement that was suicide driving… the Camry was stopped by the traffic and me, my friend @NanaAppiah100 and the driver.”

The only video I get be this as he dey drive off, after assaulting the public bus driver and his crew confiscating the guy ein white’s phone. pic.twitter.com/QB3DI2dywq — Nana Appiah🎭 (@NanaAppiah100) March 2, 2022

“Rushed to the Camry to confront the driver for the foolishness, the driver went and saw it was Fameye …Fameye claims he apologized?? HE IS A BLOODY LIAR HE WAS SMILING IN THE FRONT SEAT NONCHALANT

“That really annoyed me cos you try and kill me, and you say nothing about that?? His team in the car said nothing to all waiting for the green light to drive off…I took my phone and began filming for evidence because I cant getaway like that..his boys dropped and attacked me, hit me

“They hit my friend and tried to steal his phone too though he wasn’t recording … Fameye himself then got out of the front seat attacking the driver asking him NA CAR BEN NA WOTWI.”

“He and his team drove off after and we filed a police case immediately at the Legon police station

“He stole my iPhone 8, yh it means nothing to you, but it meant the world to me, and you took it…it happened on the 9th of January,2022… Sunday 5 pm at the Okponglo traffic stop.

THANK YOU for constantly reading stories on Ghana Music. Kindly like, follow, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates! Do you have content that you want featured on Ghana Music? Reach out to us via Email at info@ghanamusic.com or on WhatsApp on 055 979 9767.