Shatta Wale & Medikal arrive in Ohio for their US Tour in private jet and luxury SUVs

Shatta Wale & Medikal have been treated and hosted like the kings they are upon arriving in the United States ahead of their #DTB tour.

The two stars who automatically became best pals after they were made to face the full wrath of the law are preparing to thrill the people of London with electrifying performances as they embark on a worldwide tour.

The two musicians will be beginning their tour in USA at Washington DC on Ghana’s Independence Day, 6th March 2022.

Well, they have finally arrived in the States with their team as they make preparations towards the concert scheduled for this Sunday.

