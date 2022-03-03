I never had thoughts of committing suicide but asked questions about death – ‘6 Feet’ hitmaker, Teephlow on fighting depression

Gifted songwriter and insightful rapper, Teephlow has opened up on moments when he underwent heavy depression and how he survived it.

Artist Teephlow has been off the music scene for some time until he recently broke his longtime silence with the release of an inspiring record captioned; “6 Feet”.

His song is his first major and official project this year after joining the Fante Confederation.

In an interview with Amnsan Krakye on Kastle FM, he artist who is now based in the United States disclosed that although he was depressed, he could not gather the courage to commit suicide.

“Personally, honestly I have never had thoughts of committing suicide because even taking an injection was difficult for me. I’m not sure that I can gather that courage to commit suicide but I think my depression made me feel like when it comes fine if it does not, no problem”.

Teephlow told the host that although he did not have the courage to commit suicide, he started asking people around him strange questions about death.

“Those who were close to me realized that I used to ask them that if I die today what will you do or I used to say let’s chill today cos I might not be here tomorrow.

“I can feel down the next minute and within a short period of time get motivation from somewhere to wake up and do something”, he told the host.

