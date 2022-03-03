fbpx
DJ Sly storms the USA with; The Unstoppable Tour!

He has shut down Washington DC, Maryland, Virginia, and Texas. 

DJ Sly storms the USA with; The Unstoppable Tour!
Photo Credit: DJ Sly

Iconic Ghanaian Disc Jockey, DJ Sly is currently in the United States of America embarking on his “The Unstoppable Tour.”

He has shut down the following states: Washington DC, Maryland, Virginia, and Texas. 

DJ Sly also pulled up with Nigerian Superstar Fireboy DML to shut down the  Apollo Tour at the Fillmore.

DJ Sly will  headline 3 days Ghana Independent Celebration; a big event slated for 4th, 5th, 6th March and also announced as main stream dj to headline I love Afrobeats. 

Multiple Award-winning Disc Jockey has been playing popular Ghanaian songs including R2bees- Slow down, Kidi – touch it, Kwesi Arthur – Anthem, Stonebwoy- Putuu Freestyle (Pray ), Camido – sugarcane,  DJ Sly – Ngama Bomo , VIP – Ahomka womu, Black Sherif- Second semon, Sarkodie – Pon de ting,  Joey B – Tonga, Castro – Toffee, Tic – Kwani Kwani, Bisa Kdie – Mansa, 5Five – Move back and more.  With the goal of promoting Ghanaian music all over the world.

Also Known as “The Unstoppable DJ Sly,” the Ghanaian DJ  is undoubtedly one of the most prominent and accomplished DJs in the Republic of Ghana at the moment.

