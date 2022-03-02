Western Region’s Gospel Music giants, KDM & Navah join forces on upcoming single; Centre Of My Life

Award-winning gospel musician Kwabena Donkor, known as KDM, has made a name for himself in the music industry since he began to pursue it in 2006; racking many awards and delivering powerful live performances.

Hailing from the western region of Ghana, his hometown fans seem to be his biggest supporters but people all over the country and beyond have grown to love KDM’s music and have become lovers of the Naval Officer’s music.

Not long after the release of ‘Sin’, a song whose message is centred around forgiveness of sins committed both knowingly and unknowingly, KDM brings listeners a fresh new one called ‘Centre Of My Life’.

The solemn song opens with beautiful instrumentals which put the listener in an appropriate sombre mood for the song. KDM’s vocals are flawless as usual and are complimented by fellow gospel artiste, Navah, 2021 Western Music Awards artiste of the year.

The song is one of adoration, praise and acknowledgement of the importance of having God at the core of everything one does as he is the author and finisher of all lives.

Center of My Life is the perfect song to begin your day with. It’s solemn tempo is characteristic of a worship song and it’s message is certain to keep you grounded and mindful of God’s prominence in our lives.

