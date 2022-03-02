This Glitch Africa Live version of Kelvyn Boy’s ‘Down Flat’ is everything to fantasize about!

Engrafting his name in the annals of time as the baddest to ever ride this Afrobeat wagon, Kelvynboy has thrilled fans with a live rendition of his latest hit; Down Flat.

Kelvynboy shot himself to prominence one more time after the release of his latest jam “Down Flat” which has taken over the entire digital space in a very short time after it was released.

The song has been doing very well on digital streaming platforms as well as topping global charts on social media. Some fans have even launched a dance challenge on social media which is currently topping all contents on social media.

Recently, the song released by the former Burniton Music Group signee peaked at #10 on the Billboard World Digital Song Sales Chat.

Kelvynboy took the song to another level as he delivered a rendition of the song on Glitch Africa.

