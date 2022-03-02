Camidoh’s ‘Sugarcane’ is in my top ten (10) playlist” – Akon reveals

Akon, an American music mogul, and entrepreneur has revealed that one of the African songs gets the most replays on his top ten (10) playlist.

In a question-and-answer session on Twitter space with KalyJay on Thursday, February 24, the multi-platinum selling, and award-winning musician disclosed that “Sugarcane” by Ghanaian Afropop and Afrobeat artist, Camidoh, is currently his favorite song.

He acknowledged Camidoh’s effort in putting up such a masterpiece in his remarks.

“I have heard that song [Sugarcane]. That record is a monster,” Akon said. “I have that record. It is one of my top ten records that I play every day.”



Listen to the audio conversation here:

Camidoh also disclosed that Akon inspired him to do music. According to him, listening to the award-winning musician frequently gave him the inspiration he needed to pursue a career in music.

“Sugarcane” is currently receiving an overwhelming reception from music lovers worldwide. According to data presented by Apple Music, the song produced by Phantom became the number 1 song in Ghana in February 2022.

It was also picked up at number 1 on Audiomack and number 7 on Boomplay Music. It currently sits at number 7 on Shazam’s top 200 global afrobeats charts.

The official video was released on February 17th and has over 600K views.

