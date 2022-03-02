fbpx
Black Sherif & management finally comment!

They claim that most of what is being said is ill informed & false information.

Black Sherif & management finally comment!
Photo Credit: Black Sherif/twitter

Road Boys Association (RBA), management of Ishmael Mohammed Sherif, aka Black Sherif has officially made a statement about the ongoing brouhaha about his management.

It would be vividly recalled that the singer was rumored to have ditched his manager to sign a secret recording deal with Empire Entertainment without the consent of his management.

The “Second Sermon” crooner was rumored to have abandoned a mansion given to him by his manager, 100 pieces of sneakers as well as a car he was given to facilitate his moves in his career.

According to the Ghanaian radio presenter, DJ Slim who gave highlights on the singer’s move stated that the singer ditched his manager to sign the record deal with Empire Entertainment without any logical reason.

Well, Black Sherif has officially released a statement about the ongoing controversies saying the discussions are premised on ill informed and false information.

The statement further released that the team is currently putting measures in place to solve the issue amicably between the two parties.

Read the full statement below:

