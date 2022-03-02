Black Sherif & management finally comment!

Road Boys Association (RBA), management of Ishmael Mohammed Sherif, aka Black Sherif has officially made a statement about the ongoing brouhaha about his management.

It would be vividly recalled that the singer was rumored to have ditched his manager to sign a secret recording deal with Empire Entertainment without the consent of his management.

The “Second Sermon” crooner was rumored to have abandoned a mansion given to him by his manager, 100 pieces of sneakers as well as a car he was given to facilitate his moves in his career.

According to the Ghanaian radio presenter, DJ Slim who gave highlights on the singer’s move stated that the singer ditched his manager to sign the record deal with Empire Entertainment without any logical reason.

Well, Black Sherif has officially released a statement about the ongoing controversies saying the discussions are premised on ill informed and false information.

The statement further released that the team is currently putting measures in place to solve the issue amicably between the two parties.

Read the full statement below:

THANK YOU for constantly reading stories on Ghana Music. Kindly like, follow, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates! Do you have content that you want featured on Ghana Music? Reach out to us via Email at info@ghanamusic.com or on WhatsApp on 055 979 9767.