VGMA calls for entries for 2022 Unsung category

Organizers of the 2022 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards, Charterhouse has officially opened nominations for the 9th edition of the Unsung Initiative.

One of Africa’s biggest music festivals; the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards has over the years catered for Artistes, Producers and Instruments.

The scheme has also rewarded varied industry stakeholders for their contributions to the music of Ghana.

The scheme introduced a new category called the Unsung Initiative in 2014 with the sole purpose of giving upcoming artiste the opportunity to breakthrough.

To further boost their career, the winner is given the opportunity to perform live on the biggest stage in entertainment- the Vodafone Ghana music awards stage.

The process, as is being done every year is simple; post a picture of your favorite upcoming artiste across all social media platforms, tag them and add the hashtag #VGMA23UNSUNG.

The artistes with the highest number of tags stands the chance of getting nominated in the unsung initiative and subsequently in the race for the ultimate.

The initiative has propelled the careers of some of Ghana’s most respected artistes; MzVee, Dark Suburb, Adomaa, Kuami Eugene, Kelvyn Boy, Kula, Teflon Flexx and Nanky have been the winners since its inception.

The 9th edition of the Unsung initiative is a Charterhouse production and powered by Close-up.

Nominees are opened until 13th March 2022.

THANK YOU for constantly reading stories on Ghana Music. Kindly like, follow, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates! Do you have content that you want featured on Ghana Music? Reach out to us via Email at info@ghanamusic.com or on WhatsApp on 055 979 9767.