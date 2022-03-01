Joey B bails the ‘Sherif’ after being painted ‘Black’ by netizens

Ace rapper, Joey B has come to the aid of Black Sherif after netizens & media painted him black for allegedly selling himself short to international record label, Empire Entertainment

The ‘Cold’ rapper has fumed about how Black Sherif is being dragged over his Empire contract asking whether they can allow him to just win since he just came up.

Black Sherif’s contract with Empire has been flying on social media with most people saying he has thrown his life away by signing that deal after having issues with his management but Joey B thinks they should allow him to win his own way.

Joey B reacting to the breakdown of the contract asked how Black Sherif’s contract is flying about anyhow saying we should allow him to win since he just came up blaming Ghanaians for being someway when it comes to certain issues.

Joey B believes that no matter what is in the contract, Black Sherif still has a chance to win hence Ghanaians should allow him to take advantage of his fame and win instead of dragging and slamming him over a contract he signed.

Per the contract Black Sherif signed with Empire, he has to give his life of 15yrs to the label and the clauses in it are what made some people drag him for fvcking up his life at an early age, but guess there’re people like Joey B who believe in his talent.

screenshot below;

THANK YOU for constantly reading stories on Ghana Music. Kindly like, follow, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates! Do you have content that you want featured on Ghana Music? Reach out to us via Email at info@ghanamusic.com or on WhatsApp on 055 979 9767.