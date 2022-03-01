fbpx
Evangelist Diana Asamoah comes clean; ‘brother zones’ alleged lover in viral video

2 hours ago
Gospel’s latest Slay Queen for Christ, Evangelist Diana Asamoah has come out to clear the air on claims that she is sleeping with a young man seen in a viral video with her.

In a video the evangelist and musician shared on her social media, she is seen sharing the word of God with her followers. While at it, the young man is seen playing with her hair.

Diana Asamoah who was fixated on the word asked the young man to stop and rather do what he was doing after she had shared the word of the Lord with her followers.

Social media users could not fathom why the evangelist will allow such a young man to play with her. Some concluded that she is having an affair with the young man.

But in a reaction on her Facebook page, Dianah Asamoah expressed shock at the reactions to the video. She indicated that she has nothing intimate with the young man adding that he is her brother.

“If we used the same effort/energy used in fabricating stories, Ghana will be a better place FYI: that’s my brother,” the evangelist said in a post on Facebook.

