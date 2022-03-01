Ebenezer: MiQ B is out with a new song

America-based Ghanaian gospel artiste, MiQ B has released his much- anticipated new track titled ‘Ebenezer’.

The mid-tempo song that features Slur Gurl and Aflao Ladies was beautifully engineered in Nigeria by well-versed Nigerian sound engineer Odunayo Yusuf.

Speaking about the inspiration behind the song, MIQ B said: “This is one of my best songs… Ebenezer is about how God has been good to me.”

“Ever since I came into the gospel music industry and even when I travelled abroad, God has been extremely good to me. Certain obstacles that pranced into my life He saved me from them all”.

“So I intend to produce this song(Ebenezer) to thank God and to inspire both believers and unbelievers that there is only one name that can save us from every uncertainty”.

He added According to MIQ B, the video of the song was shot in America and in Ghana.

He emphasised that he is optimistic that the video would soon reach over one Millions views on Youtube. MIQ B is well noted for hit single tracks such as ‘All The Glory’,and “Abamu Awie.

