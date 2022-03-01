Atongo Zimba releases new visuals for ‘Hello’ feat. Paco Mendoza

With his long-awaited album making waves across the world, Atongo Zimba drops the visuals for Hello, a collaboration with Peruvian-German vocalist Paco Mendoza.

A song about dancing, kissing and loving, the Ghanaian troubadour sets us up nicely for some springtime fun with this lighthearted dance track.

Lead by Atongo’s distinctive kologo riﬀ, inviting hooks and a driving dancehall beat, Hello is all about good times.

Paco Mendoza (one half of the Latin-reggae group Raggabund) brings his blend of tropical flavour to the party.

Filmed in Ghana during Afro-Pfingsten Festival the video features cameo appearances from Ghanaian stars Wiyaala and Yaa Yaa, with additional footage shot in France where Atongo met Paco for a recording session.

Hello sees two accomplished artists create a hybrid sound, connecting three continents with the universal joy of romance.

