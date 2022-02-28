Rocky Dawuni in Nairobi for United Nations Environment Assembly

UN Goodwill for the Environment for Africa, Rocky Dawuni will be joining the events of the UNEA performing and addressing the delegates.

The United Nations Environment Assembly (UNEA) brings together representatives of the 193 Member States of the UN, businesses, civil society and other stakeholders to agree on policies to address the world’s most pressing environmental challenges.

Hosted by the UN Environment Programme, the resumed fifth session of the United Nations Environment Assembly (UNEA-5.2) takes place online and in Nairobi on 28 February – 2 March 2022.

Rocky Dawuni

The GRAMMY nominated artist from Ghana plays a unique role as a musician and activist working within the environmental framework weaving music and speaking roles to shed light on critical issues facing nature and our role as human beings within the natural world.

The overall theme for UNEA-5 is “Strengthening Actions for Nature to Achieve the Sustainable Development Goals.”

This highlights the pivotal role nature plays in our lives and in social, economic and environmental sustainable development.

UNEA-5 is an opportunity for Member States to share best practices for sustainability.

It will create momentum for governments to build on and catalyze impact on multilateral environmental efforts to protect and restore the natural world on which our economies and societies depend.

Rocky Dawuni

Immediately after UNEA-5.2, the Assembly will hold a Special Session of the Assembly on 3 – 4 March 2022, which is devoted to the commemoration of the 50th anniversary of the creation of UN Environment Programme in 1972 (UNEP@50)

Rocky Dawuni will then head to the United States for the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards to be held on April 3 in Las Vegas where his signature “Afro Roots” sound featured on the album “Voice of Bunbon, Vol. 1” is nominated for “Best Global Music Album.”

This is Rocky’s second nomination and if he is to secure the prize it will be the first for his country of Ghana.

