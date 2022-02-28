Nigeria’s 7th Sound Choir just can’t get enough of Scott Evans’ Amapiano hit; MAPEk3

Multiple award winning Urban Gospel Artiste Scott Evans In 2021 released an Amapiano inspire hit titled “Mapek3”.

“MAPEK3” is a Dangbe word which means “What would i do or What would i have done.Scott Evans expressed the goodness and faithfulness of God on this single

The “New Boy” with the “New Voice” wowed many with this single which had broken boundaries to the extent of entering clubs and others.

Amassing over 700K on YouTube, one of Nigeria’s premium choir groups “7th Sound” have done their own rendition of the song and is being loved by many.

Listen to 7th Sound’s cover on Audiomack here.

