fbpx
Top Stories

Vanilla’s ‘Prayer’ gets answered as it clocks #41 on Spotify’s New Music Friday Ghana playlist!

Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 2 hours ago
Vanilla's 'Prayer' gets answered as it clocks #41 on Spotify's New Music Friday Ghana playlist!
Photo Credit: Bullhaus

Coming off a very aspiring career, Vanilla might just be oin the path to success after clocking the #41 spot on Spotify’s New Music Friday Ghana playlist.

So with peaked anticipation came the need for the full audio to be released and it has since caught the attention old and new fans

Good music sells itself eventually as Vanilla satisfied our cravings on this hit tune which has made us fall in love with his artistry all over again!

Today, its #41 on Spotify’s globally patronised New Music Friday playlist as a testament to the heights that good music from the motherland could attain.

THANK YOU for constantly reading stories on Ghana Music. Kindly like, follow, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates! Do you have content that you want featured on Ghana Music? Reach out to us via Email at info@ghanamusic.com or on WhatsApp on 055 979 9767.

Tags
Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 2 hours ago
Show More
Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Singer, Songwriter, scriptwriter, blogger, lover of the creative arts, brands and communications expert.

Related Articles

Spotify’s African Heat Campaign celebrates African Dance Music culture

Spotify’s African Heat Campaign celebrates African Dance Music culture

17th March 2021
Finally! Spotify is available in Ghana

Spotify Ghana opens for business from advertisers

10th March 2021
Shatta Wale debuts on cover for Spotify's maiden Ghana playlist; New Music Friday Ghana!

Shatta Wale debuts on cover for Spotify’s maiden Ghana playlist; New Music Friday Ghana!

1st March 2021
Spotify’s playlists & offers made for Ghana

Spotify’s playlists & offers made for Ghana

24th February 2021

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Check Also
Close

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker