Vanilla’s ‘Prayer’ gets answered as it clocks #41 on Spotify’s New Music Friday Ghana playlist!

Coming off a very aspiring career, Vanilla might just be oin the path to success after clocking the #41 spot on Spotify’s New Music Friday Ghana playlist.

So with peaked anticipation came the need for the full audio to be released and it has since caught the attention old and new fans

Good music sells itself eventually as Vanilla satisfied our cravings on this hit tune which has made us fall in love with his artistry all over again!

Today, its #41 on Spotify’s globally patronised New Music Friday playlist as a testament to the heights that good music from the motherland could attain.

