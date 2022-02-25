fbpx
Malcolm Nuna summons Kofi Jamar, Yaw Tog, Black Sherif & Kweku Flick to “Talk Talk”

Malcolm Nuna summons Kofi Jamar, Yaw Tog, Black Sherif & Kweku Flick to “Talk Talk”
Photo Credit: Malcolm Nuna

Arguably one of the fastest rising new lords in the industry, Malcolm Nuna teams up with a few of Kumasi’s hottest artist on ‘Talk Talk’, his first single release of 2022.

With the likes of Kofi Jamar, Yaw Tog, Black Sheriff & Kweku Flick “Talk Talk” gives listeners a blend of rap & Afrodrill.

The song is amid at situations most individuals encounter in everyday life. “Talk Talk” shines light on various forms of situations where individuals lose hope in themselves, due to stories, gossip or whispers about them either untrue or true.

Malcolm hopes to use this song as a positive message to the masses to stay focus & dedicated to their cause & always remember to block out negativity in everything they do.

Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 2 hours ago
