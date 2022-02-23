King Promise serves an eye candy viewing experience with visuals to Patoranking-assisted hit single; Choplife

The laidback life of Ghana’s party King Promise continues to make his mark as one of the most exciting African artists breaking out of the continent this year with ‘Choplife ft. Patoranking’.

Following his sizzling summer jam with fellow Ghananian Headie One for ‘Ring My Line’ which debuted at debuted #7 on the Official UK Afrobeats Charts, and his first single of the year ‘Slow Down’, King Promise has been making moves.

Most recently being nominated for Best African Music Act at the 2021 MOBO Awards, he’s also picked up support from the likes of The Face, i-D, The Independent, Highsnobiety, Loud & Quiet, DJ Target and more.

Following his travels to the U.K. & U.S. earlier this year, King Promise has returned to Ghana for the world’s most in demand Christmas Party season for his highly anticipated festival ‘Promiseland’ – the homecoming edition, taking place in Accra on 24th December.

This year, the festival joins new-gen and old school legends from N.E. The U.K., U.S. and W.A. for the ultimate surprise lineup.

Speaking on the single, King Promise says: “A feel good song with simple intentions… bringing people happiness & getting them on their feet to dance & forgetting their problems.”

Patoranking adds: “I knew the song was a smash from first listen. King Promise is a talented artist, and it’s always positive energy anytime we link up, and I feel we brought the same energy on this song.”

Born and raised in Accra, Ghana, King Promise is an ardent storyteller inspired by life writing about love, hustling, partying, family and more over an irresistible blend of afrobeats, highlife, hip hop and R&B.

Since first releasing music officially in 2017 via Soundcloud, Promise’s fanbase quickly began to swell as word spread and a huge buzz manifested locally.

Before he knew it, his career had taken off and he now counts fans in the likes of GQ, Complex, Boiler Room, BBC Radio 1 and more.

Though a humble guy not bothered by numbers, he has over 35 million streams on his top 5 tracks on Spotify alone and 2.6 million followers on his socials and claims Ghana’s most streamed album of all time with his 2019 album As Promised (which saw him share tracks with Raye, Wizkid and more).

With his irresistible signature crooner lyrics and palpably warm and danceable energy, King Promise is somewhat of a hidden gem outside of West Africa.

Promise hasn’t always been making music though, as in classic child-of-African-parents form he was focused mainly on finishing school and securing a degree up until a few years ago which he achieved in 2017 in the midst of his ascent.

Music was never the plan that was until he jumped in on an impromptu friend’s studio session where his curiosity and raw talent was sparked in the booth – soon to be discovered by Killbeatz (Fuse ODG, Burna Boy, Wizkid and more). At home though he still had a lush and diverse sonic upbringing.

Enveloped in music from a young age where his “musichead” father inadvertently helped shape his genre and culture-spanning tastes: immersing him in everything from reggae to R&B to boybands to Ghanaian highlife, nowadays Promise finds himself pulling from and enjoying an incredibly wide range of sounds, both in his own sonics and also during his creative process.

At the moment, he’s particularly feeling Ghanaian drill, the South African Amapiano scene and collaborating with UK artists like NSG, WSTRN and Headie One for his own music he has coming next year.

THANK YOU for constantly reading stories on Ghana Music. Kindly like, follow, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates! Do you have content that you want featured on Ghana Music? Reach out to us via Email at info@ghanamusic.com or on WhatsApp on 055 979 9767.