Joseph Matthew give sthe Gospel an attractive vibe after BTS leak of upcoming music video!

He's known for songs such as ’Hallelujah’, ‘Nyame Ye’, ‘My Story’, ‘Not Alone’ & ‘The Name”.

UK-based Ghanaian afro gospel musician Joseph Matthew has completed shooting a world-class music video for his upcoming hit song.

He has proven that when it comes to producing quality music videos, never can anyone relent mentioning his name.

If Ghanaian music lovers think Gospel musicians can’t compete with the secular musicians when it comes to producing quality music videos, then they must change their perception.

In a video sighted by Hotfmghana.com, the multiple award-winning afro gospel musician is seen on a scene shooting the video.

Per the behind the scenes , JM, as someone who has bountifully proven that the African culture is worth portraying to the world even amidst contemporary melodies, he did not fail to impress with the aesthetic artwork, scenery, and choreography.

Together with video vixens are dressed in steller African wears. According to our checks, the video which was directed by internationally-acclaimed music video director, Martin Sean is set to become the all-time best afro gospel music video to be produced by a Ghanaian gospel artist when released in March 2022.

Joseph Matthew is well noted for hit songs such as ,’Hallelujah’, ‘Nyame Ye’, ‘My Story’, ‘Not Alone’ and ‘The Name”.

