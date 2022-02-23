Jemima puts her music catalogue on all music stores

Gospel artist Jemima VictoryLady has made available her music collection on all major digital music stores for music consumers.

The well-known gospel artist can easily be recognised by music consumers with a couple of her songs including Obe Ye and Lover Jesus(Oye me lover Jesus).

The first of her catalogue of works available on digital music stores is Jemima VictoryLady’s Gye No Di album.

Gye No Di is a 7-track album that contains the gospel artist’s standout hits ‘Obe Ye’ and ‘Lover Jesus’ on it.

Download/stream here – https://mipromo.ffm.to/jemima-gyenodi

With her first upload done, Jemima will look forward to uploading the rest of her catalogue, via music distributors MiPROMO, to satisfy music fans who have desired to stream/download her works.

