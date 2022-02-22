How a Kumasi ‘radio court’ placed an injunction on a ‘Black Sherif’ allegedly gone rogue!

ABN Radio One’s DJ Slim, real name Daniel Gyan Kesse has slammed Black Sherif for being ungrateful & abandoning his manager for a new deal with Empire.

DJ Slim has asserted vehemently that Black Sherif’s so-called ‘sad boy’ persona has been specific ally designed by him to court sympathy and grow his fanbase.

He said the kingly treatment he was given included being given a 2020 model of Tundra, Mercedes Benz C 300, an ultra-modern studio embedded in a 7-bedroom mansion plus other luxuries that enveloped him which paints a different imagery about his sober, self-pity public image.

DJ Slim said the 1st & Second Sermon crooner has been given the best of the environment to thrive and nurture his unadulterated talent, something that a lot of upcoming and mainstream artistes would die for yet he has left all behind because he fells he’s a star now.

He said despite all these, he has terminated his five-year contract and moved out of the mansion his manager gave to sign with a rival record label. DJ Slim said this on Kumasi-based Radio One.

On the same platform, Slim revealed that the dress Burna Boy wore for the music video of the trending Second Sermon Rmx costs $5,000.

The music video which is nearing 1m views on YouTube is a collaboration between Ghana’s Black Sherif and self-proclaimed African Giant, Burna Boy (Nigeria).

The Grammy award-winning wore a very nice lycra top with a stylish padded shoulder design which complemented his dreadlocks and ‘business-minded’ face.

Slim made this revelation to prove why Nigerians take their craft seriously unlike their Ghanaian counterparts in an editorial content he aired on Radio One FM based in Kumasi.

