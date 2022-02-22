Black Sherif takes after Medikal as Second Sermon Remix played at 2022 NBA All-Star game

3Music Awards Artiste of the Year nominee, Black Sherif has had his ‘Second Sermon’ remix played at the 2022 NBA All-Star game right after a similar recent occurrence with Medikal’s Accra.

The song, which features Nigerian superstar Burna Boy, has been a big hit since its release in December 2021.

Last week, the official video for the ‘Second Sermon’ remix was also premiered on YouTube and has already clocked over 720,000 views in just three days.

During the NBA All-Star game at the weekend, Black Sherif’s popular song was played during the break.

The All-Star Game is a basketball exhibition game hosted every February by the National Basketball Association and showcases 24 of the league’s star players.

Second Sermon Remix with Burna Boy featured in NBA All Star game.



Blacko needs to be protected at all cost.

This comes after Black Sherif first went global in October 2021 after his song was used by French side Clermont Foot as their victory tune.

The Ligue 1 club defeated Lille 1-0 and the players decided to celebrate the victory with Black Sherif’s ‘second sermon’.

In a video that went viral, the players were seen singing word-for-word as the song was playing in their dressing room.

Medikal’s Accra Song Featured On NBA Match Between Boston Celtics & Denver Nuggets

_ Stubborn ❤️🇬🇭🔥🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/ikqj8pMTTC — No worries (@Noworris99) February 15, 2022

Black Sherif, whose real name is Mohammed Ismail Sherif, has risen quickly in the Ghana music industry, having surfaced on the scene just over a year ago.