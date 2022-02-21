Sadiq isn’t the board, King Promise hasn’t been banned, he got 2 nominations – 3Music Awards PRO

3 Music Awards’ Public Relations Officer, Vida Adutwumwaa Boateng, has allayed fears by fans of King Promise, stressing the music star will not be affected by his personal vendetta with CEO Sadiq Abdulai Abu.

You would recall that in January 2022, CEO of 3 Music Networks Sadiq Abdulai Abu via a Facebook post announced that he had put measures in place to ensure that his media outlet 3Music TV does not air King Promise’ music videos, for reasons still unknown.

Speaking to Takoradi based Connect FM, PRO of the scheme told host Ato Kwamina Otoo D’Gem that though CEO, Sadiq is not the board of 3 Music Awards and that his personal issues with the artiste is inconsequential to their decisions.

“Sadiq on his own is not the board of 3 Music. As far as I know, he is an individual who had his issues with King Promise. As I speak to you, the two individuals and their camps are resolving their matter.

As a board, we have not banned King Promise. In fact, those discussions did not come up at the board meetings, reason why King Promise was nominated, because nominations are based on merit and not on any personal vendetta”, Vida said.

The ‘Slow Down’ hit maker has bagged two nominations; Afropop/ Afrobeats song of the year and Video of the Year with the jam which was released in May, 2021 at the 3 Music Awards, slated for March 26.

