Okese1 bags 3Music Awards nomination; drops eye-peeling JPEGS!

Na Todaaaaaayyyyyy!

Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music 3 hours ago
Okese1 bags 3Music Awards nomination; drops eye-peeling JPEGS!
Photo Credit: Okese1

Ghanaian Trap and Hip Hop sensation OKESE1 has been nominated for the 3 Music Awards 2022 and released crisp images ahead of upcoming project.

The song, NA TODAY went viral in 2021 and enjoyed massive plays on radio, television, the clubs, weddings, cooperate events, fun fairs and more and got nominated in the category of Viral Song of the Year. 

Nana Ofrane Okese, known professionally as Okese 1, who shot to fame after his debut song ‘Yie Yie’ went viral, breaking numerous charts on Boomplay and other streaming platforms with Ghanaian music concentration and ever since has been consistent with his craft. 

2021 was an exciting year for the Amotia Gang artist following his viral street anthem ‘NA TODAY’ which also went viral in 2021.

NA TODAY Music Video was Directed by David Duncan and shot in Dubai. Images below is Okese1 stunting in new images ahead of the release of his upcoming project. 

