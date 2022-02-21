Larruso governs dancehall with new anthem; Send Dem

Ghanaian dancehall and afrobeat star, Larruso delivers sterling lyrics on new Beatz Dakay afro-dancehall produced single titled “Send Dem” under Jadon Shatta Entertainment.

On a dancehall rhythm with sterling witty lyrics, the dancehall star eliminates all competition in the music industry, he also affirms that he is only bad musically and should not be associated with crime.

Ridwan Abdul Rafiu, popularly known as Larruso in October 2021 released his experimental EP which he titled “New Gen”, a project to discover himself more and also liberate the voice of the newer generation.

The young talent believes the new crop of talents deserve to be helped and supported all the time. “New Gen” is surprisingly exceeding its purpose.

Listen to “Send Dem” by Larruso, with production credits to Beatz Dakay.

THANK YOU for constantly reading stories on Ghana Music. Kindly like, follow, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates! Do you have content that you want featured on Ghana Music? Reach out to us via Email at info@ghanamusic.com or on WhatsApp on 055 979 9767.