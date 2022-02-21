Final verdict! Medikal fined GHS 3,600 only after changing plea from ‘Not Guilty’ to ‘Guilty’ in gun brandishing case!

Following the surprising & abrupt arrest and imprisonment of renowned Ghanaian rapper, Samuel Adu Frimpong aka Medikal, a court has declared his final verdict.

This comes after he pleaded guilty to an offense of displaying arms and ammunition in a public place & has since been sentenced to 300 penalty units, i.e, GHS 3,600 or serve nine months in default.

This was after Medikal, to the surprise of the Prosecution, notified the Accra Circuit Court 2 that he wanted to change his plea from “not guilty” to guilty.

Chief Inspector Denis Terkpetey, who leads the charge of the State, obviously taken aback by the sudden change of plea, attempted opposing the move.

He told the court that “we [the Prosecution] are not aware that he wants to change his plea”. This, however, drew an angry response from both Bar and Bench as they all exclaimed in unison “oh how”!

His Honour, Emmanuel Essandoh, quizzed why the Prosecution wanted to be pre-informed.

Not very impressed by the posture of the prosecution, His Honour directed his clerk to read out the charges again for the Court to take Medikal’s plea.

Medikal is standing trial for displaying arms and ammunition on September 26, 2021, a few hours after he had shown up in Court in support of colleague singer, Shatta Wale over a hoax shooting incident.

His Honour, Emmanuel Esandoh subsequently suspended the hearing to consider Medikal’s sentencing.

