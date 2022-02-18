Shatta Wale settles issues with Sam George; hails Nigerian blog for favorable caption

Just because of a cultural miscommunication, Shatta Wale has been victimized over the past few days after a video of himself kissing his bodyguard went viral till Sam George reacted.

After a brief spat on social media on Thursday, February 17, 2022, Sam George and dancehall music singer Shatta Wale smoked the peace pipe.

After a video of Shatta Wale in an unexpected setting with one of his buddies, Sam George took a swipe at him inappropriately.

The video shows Shatta Wale kissing a man described as Shatta Kumoji, one of his bodyguards.

After a fallout, Shatta was rumored to be bringing Kumoji back into his camp.

This ting sef Mek I shy ….Oh Ghana 🇬🇭

This one if ano talk thank like am a big fool .

Thank you Naija ..

This is what entertainment is about but our ppl here dierrr Hmmmm Sad pic.twitter.com/n3bqy3Ckn1 — SHATTA WALE (@shattawalegh) February 18, 2022

The Ningo Prampram MP took to Twitter shortly after the video went popular on social media to express his concerns.

Sam George said in a tweet that Shatta Wale had definitely smoked the wrong leaves, resulting in his conduct.

The African Dancehall King was not amused by the Anti-Gay activists’ offer, which he thought was a joke. He, too, responded on the same platform.

Shatta Wale slammed the legislator in a series of tweets and threatened him that he would go all out to disgrace him.

He tweeted shortly after his ranting that he had spoken with Sam George and has dropped everything. He stressed the need for understanding.

The MP cited 1Don’s tweet, which stated that everything between them is well. He joked that the ‘beef’ had transformed into a burger.

