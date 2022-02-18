Sarkodie & Stonebwoy to rep the motherland at Beale Street Music Festival, USA

Memphis in May Beale Street Music Festival has announced its return after a nearly three-year hiatus due to the pandemic with Sarkodie & Stonebwoy on bill.

Long known for its wide variety of genres, the forty-fourth edition of the Beale Street Music Festival, April 29 – May 1, 2022, holds to that tradition, presenting a lineup with something for everyone: rock, alternative, R&B, hip hop, indie, pop, folk, and blues.

The organizers and producers announced their eagerly-awaited and biggest lineup for 2022.

Two of Africa’s hottest artists Sarkodie and Stonebwoy join the lineup as part of the festival’s month-long salute to Ghana, the organization’s 2022 honored country.

“After a three-year absence, we felt it was important to come back big,” said James L. Holt, President and CEO of Memphis in May.

“The 2022 lineup is the biggest roster of the best touring artists in the festival’s history, with more surprises on the way and being Beale Street Music Festival, of course, there’s something for almost every musical taste.”

The talent-packed lineup also includes Lindsey Buckingham, Chevelle, DaBaby, Spoon, Dirty Honey, Grace Potter, Goose, Grouplove, Rival Sons, Indigo Girls, Kurt Vile & the Violators, Patty Griffin, Toad the Wet Sprocket, The Glorious Sons, Waka Flocka Flame, Soccer Mommy, Ayron Jones, Black Pistol Fire, JJ Grey and Mofro, Robert Randolph and the Family Band, Elvin Bishop, and many more.

The 2022 edition of the Beale Street Music Festival will be presented at the Fairgrounds in Liberty Park to make way for the construction of the redesigned Tom Lee Park.

The 2023 Beale Street Music Festival will return to Tom Lee Park and the Memphis riverfront when park construction is completed in April 2023.

See festival lineup here: https://www.memphisinmay.org/events/beale-street-music-festival/

