Joe Mettle to mark a decade of hosting Praise Reloaded; apologizes on behalf of Celestine Donkor for her comments on Empress Gifty

Joe Mettle has announced he will, in June this year, mark a decade of his annual flagship event, ‘Praise Reloaded’ & apologized on behalf of Celestine Donkor.

According to him, this year marks the tenth-anniversary celebration of the programme.

Mr Mettle took to the Ayekoo Ayekoo mid-morning show hosted by Nana Romeo on Accra 100.5 FM on Thursday, February 17, 2022, to announce plans for the celebration of the anniversary.

He said that, as part of the anniversary, there will be Praise Reloaded organised across the 16 regions and, in some few countries, outside the country.

He added that this year is a big one for Praise Reloaded in Ghana.

Touching on his fan base outside Ghana, Joe Mettle revealed that the United States of America is second followed by the United Kingdom, Nigeria, Europe, South Africa, and Canada in that order.

“It is amazing how I’m being monitored by gospel music lovers in Nigeria”, he added.

Furthermore, upon being questioned on Celestine’s comments about Empress Gifty spending $40,000 on a video, Joe Mettle begged the entire media fraternity and Ghanaians at large on behalf of her big sister.

He was of the notion that at times we speak in a jovial way out of excitement and later on realize how offensive it might have sounded to others.

He further stated that even Celestine herself has could have spent something similar on her own previous projects which featured top artistes from all over Africa.

Backstory

Gospel musician, Celestine Donkor, has cleared the air in a comment that has been associated with her colleague and friend in the industry, Empress Gifty.

The award-winning singer in an interview on Adom FM is quoted to have said that she will not use $40,000 to shoot a music video but rather invest the money into the importation of rice.

“For me to shoot a video worth US$40,000, I’d rather import rice and sell. I’ll go to China, get some rice and come and sell in Ghana,” Celestine said.

It could be recalled that Empress Gifty in 2021 revealed that she splashed $40,000 in making the video for her latest single ‘Eye Woaa’ because she doesn’t compromise on quality.

“I just want to reveal how much I spent for people to appreciate the worth of the whole thing. That video you see, I spent US$40,000 in shooting it. You will be shocked if I tell you how much I spent shooting my single ‘Odi Yompo’. You are shocked because I quoted the price in dollars but for me and my team, it is possible. I want quality things, I want beautiful things,” Empress stated in an interview with Loops TV GH.

Reacting to the statement by Celestine, social media users claimed that it was an indirect jab to her colleague. This has been strongly denied by her in a video shared on Facebook on February 17.

Celestine Donkor disclosed that she has been misinterpreted; adding that there is no bad blood between herself and Empress.

She said: “My answers and opinion in that interview has nothing to do with Empress Gifty. It was a general question asked and I gave my opinion. Unfortunately, it has been misinterpreted and taken out of context.

“I want to assure you that this will never create any enmity between me and Empress. We are really cool so fans of Empress Gifty and myself, be assured,”

Detailing the bond between them, Celestine furthered: “When I was doing my EP launch, I needed some few artistes to be there and she was one of them. She came to support beautifully… it is just to establish that we are cool so please just pray for us,” she added.

