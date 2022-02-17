Scott Evans clocks 3Music Awards Breakthrough Act of the Year nomination alongside Black Sherif, Nuna, Nanky, Mona!

Urban Gospel Artiste and MAPEK3 Hitmaker, Scott Evans has been nominated as a “Breakthrough Artiste of the Year” in the 5th Edition of the annual prestigious 3 Music Awards scheduled for March 2022.

The Breakthrough Artiste of the Year category seeks to recognise and award emerging artistes that have gone the extra mile with their work during the year under review.

In October 2021, Scott Evans released his amapanio hit-single Mapeks which continues to make waves even beyond the shores of Ghana, garnering over 600K views on Youtube in the last 3 months.

Mapeke continues to enjoy massive airplays on radio, television and online.

One of the reasons this song has been a breakthrough song is,it has been played in big Ghanian clubs like Apokalypse,Onyx and others.

Mapekɛ was recorded and produced by the award-winning U.S based Ghanaian producer, Nektunez.

He was nominated amongst Black Sherif,Hajia 4 Real, Nanky, Malcom Nuna and others.

