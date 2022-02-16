fbpx
Top Stories

La Jay extends contract with 3RD Music Recordz

Photo of Ghana Music Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 6 hours ago
La Jay extends contract with 3RD Music Recordz
Photo Credit: 3RD Music Recordz

3RD Music Recordz, a Ghanaian record label has completed the signing process for one of its recording artistes on 10th February, 2022.

The fast-rising Rapper and Afrobeat musician Alex Appiah Gyimah, popularly known by his stage name La Jay, signed the 3years extension contract with his label 3RD Music Recordz.

3RD Music Recordz has already released 4 songs and 2 videos from La Jay; Why, Press, By June and Black Lives Matter which are doing well across all music platforms.

In an interview with Mr. Daniel Amesu, Chief Executive Officer of the label, he said, “La Jay’s long-term contract with the label would see his music pushed further into mainstream as he quests to gain musical stardom, I also believe in his craft and versatility as an artiste”.

La Jay is set and ready to take his music to the next level as he’s currently working on new singles in the studio to be released soon.

Follow him on social media for updates.
Facebook – La Jay GH
Instagram – @Lajaygh
Twitter – @LaJayGH

THANK YOU for constantly reading stories on Ghana Music. Kindly like, follow, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates! Do you have content that you want featured on Ghana Music? Reach out to us via Email at info@ghanamusic.com or on WhatsApp on 055 979 9767.

Tags
Photo of Ghana Music Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 6 hours ago
Show More
Photo of Ghana Music

Ghana Music

Premiere online Mag for daily coverage of Latest Ghanaian music videos, news, reviews, biographies, interviews, photos & more! Download/stream new songs.

Related Articles

Ear Candy! Nana Ama Mcbrown 'murders' Camidoh's 'Sugarcane' in viral video!

Ear Candy! Nana Ama Mcbrown ‘murders’ Camidoh’s ‘Sugarcane’ in viral video!

6 days ago
Admission opened to 'Stubborn Academy' operated by Medikal & Shatta Wale

Admission opened to ‘Stubborn Academy’ operated by Medikal & Shatta Wale

1 week ago
It's a 'Happy Day' as Sarkodie offers insightful critique to government's E-levy agenda

It’s a ‘Happy Day’ as Sarkodie offers insightful critique to government’s E-levy agenda

1 week ago
Because of you, he has pounded someone like a 'Non-Living Thing' - Netizens roast Sarkodie over Oxlade's sex tape

Because of you, he has pounded someone like a ‘Non-Living Thing’ – Netizens roast Sarkodie over Oxlade’s sex tape

1 week ago

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker