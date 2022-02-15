Yaw Berma shares inviting new Hiplife song ‘Enjoy’

Yaw Berma is back with exciting new music, Enjoy, this week and you can be among the first to listen.

‘Enjoy’ sounds as though the jingle bells of December came crashing into February and for the right reasons.

Its Christmassy undertone and in-depth verses are not only inviting, but fitting of the concept it tries to establish.

A song ideal for weekend nights, ‘Enjoy’ has the Blacka Unit bossman unapologetically endorse self-indulgence as per his singalong refrain:

“Y3b3 di, edie-die-die-a, anadwo kosi ewia/Enjoyment time aso moma y3nko (Lord of mercy)”, because why not live your life to the fullest after another hellish week in the office?

‘’Enjoy is all about living your life to the fullest. Simple’’, says Yaw Berma. “Wahala never finish for man… treat yourself well, spend time with loved ones and stop being too hard on yourself.

Infact go out this weekend and tell the DJ to put ‘Enjoy’ on blast so others also get the message”.

Like you’d expect from the Tema rapper, there’s a handful of lyrics on the sunny Mad-Monk production which is now available on major DSPs worldwide. Enjoy!

TWITTER: @yawbermagh

THANK YOU for constantly reading stories on Ghana Music. Kindly like, follow, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates! Do you have content that you want featured on Ghana Music? Reach out to us via Email at info@ghanamusic.com or on WhatsApp on 055 979 9767.