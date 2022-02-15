XXX! Mestar Oscar out with new single

Ghanaian afrobeat-EDM music artiste Mestar Oscar fluidly spreads the love with the release of the emotive tune aptly labelled XXX.

Fifteen seconds in, Mestar Oscar opens boldly with the qualmless instruction that sends an electrifying chill, leading down a certain sexual liberation path.

According to Oscar, XXX hints at love and affection and while the lyrics are explicit, it is a balanced playful melody that bears a mid/late ’90s tag and a fusion of afrobeat and electronic dance music elements all born of love and dedication to all the loyal fans.

XXX is his seventh single release and the third record produced in collaboration with Nana Segu Essandoh (DJ Segs), Fortune Dane, and Denis Emery.

The artwork for the single was developed and designed by Kofi Bennett, the same creative genius behind Oscar’s previous single, KUTU.

About Mestar Oscar

Oscar Azimana Valentine, popularly known as Mestar Oscar, is a singer/songwriter, dancer, and model with the zeal to succeed globally with his style of music. He is influenced by Ghanaian highlife music of the ‘90s into the 2000s – from Mzbel, Castro, Daddy Lumba, Ofori Amponsah, and Rihanna.