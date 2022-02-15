Shatta Wale bags 2022 Urban Music Awards’ Best Collaboration with Beyoncé’s; Already

Shatta Wale has hit another milestone after his feature on Beyoncé’s “Already” just earned him 2022 Urban Music Awards’ Best Collaboration.

The song which automatically became a hit song and shot Shatta Wale’s music career to prominence won the Best Collaboration at the 2022 edition of the award show.

“Already” which was part of Beyoncé’s 2019 album dubbed “The Lion King” featuring Shatta Wale and the American trio, Major Lazer.

Beyoncé earlier described her album as a message to Africa and that was what influenced her decision to feature some of the big names in African music to give the song the “African feel” she wanted, adding that the album is not just about songs but about African music.

Shatta Wale also stated that Beyoncé complimented him on his style of music, saying his vocals are very strong and according to Shatta Wale, this is a compliment he has never received from any Ghanaian.

In other trending news, Kwabena Kwabena born George Kwabena Adu, a contemporary Highlife singer has opened up on how he discovered his ability to entertain people through songs.

Kwabena Kwabena discovered his abilities to sing at a very tender age, according to him about 8 or 9 years old.

Speaking in an interview with Deloris Frimpong Manso on the Delay Show, Kwabena Kwabena revealed that he used to be a very loud kid on the account that he already demonstrated his interest in music by making unnecessary noise by drumming his mom’s cooking utensils while singing.

THANK YOU for constantly reading stories on Ghana Music. Kindly like, follow, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates! Do you have content that you want featured on Ghana Music? Reach out to us via Email at info@ghanamusic.com or on WhatsApp on 055 979 9767.